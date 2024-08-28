Trackdown: Terrell child sex assault suspect wanted after skipping bail

The Brief Erick Coronado is charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child out of Kaufman County. After being released from jail on bond, prosecutors say he was nowhere to be found when his trial began. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 932-4337.



In this week’s Trackdown, authorities need your help finding a child sex assault suspect who was out of jail on bond and skipped out as his trial was being gaveled in.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Terrell-native Erick Coronado, who is charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child.

Prosecutors say Coronado was released from jail on bond. But when his trial began at the Kaufman County courthouse, he was nowhere to be found.

Featured article

"We actually started jury selection that Monday morning, and we got part of the way through jury selection. Realizing that he hadn't appeared, we went ahead and had a jury picked but did not swear them in," explained Kaufman County prosecutor Taylor McConnell. "When this first happened, we had all of the local law enforcement agencies. Since then, the Texas Rangers have been involved. Just about every law enforcement agency you can think of is out there right now trying to find Mr. Coronado."

Prosecutors are looking into multiple incidents, but the current trial is for one alleged incident that happened between Canton and Terrell.

"It's the victims who suffer the most when a defendant doesn’t appear. He's certainly entitled to his day in court, but the victim is certainly entitled to closure and to be able to tell her story. She had done everything that we asked of her, and now she's just stuck waiting."

Anyone with information on Coronado’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 932-4337.