Alleged Arlington killer found thanks to shell casing, phone records

The Brief An arrest was made in the February 2024 murder of 51-year-old Ricardo Oliveros. Rondre Mayberr, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of murder. Mayberry is currently serving a five-year prison sentence at a TDCJ facility in Abilene for an unrelated 2024 conviction.



Arlington police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown earlier this year.

On Feb. 13, 2024, just after 10:30 p.m., Ricardo Oliveros, 51, was found lying in the street in the 2200 block of Remynse Dr. near a pickup truck. Police discovered he had been shot and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, after nearly eight months of investigation, 25-year-old Rondre Mayberry was arrested on one count of murder.

Police say on the day of the shooting, surveillance showed Oliveros pulling up to the area in his pickup and stopping along Remynse Dr. The suspect walked up to the pickup. Moments later, the suspect fired a shot and ran north away from the area. After the shooting, Oliveros got out of his pickup and collapsed on the ground.

Related article

Investigators found a shell casing at the crime scene and entered it into the National Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). In June, detectives were alerted to a NIBIN hit on the shell casing.

On June 8, 2024, police were called to an apartment complex on Forest Hollow Lane after reports were made about someone showing a gun during an argument. Officers found the individual, identified as Mayberry, and arrested him on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, and violating a protective order. Police also recovered the gun.

Police conducted a test fire of the handgun and entered ballistics evidence into the NIBIN for analysis. Police say the shell casing recovered from the murder scene was a match to the gun recovered from Mayberry.

Mayberry declined to speak to police and requested an attorney.

Additional surveillance footage shows the suspect running from the area heading northbound.

During further investigation, detectives learned Mayberry was also pulled over by an APD motorcycle officer in January 2024. He was issued a citation. During that traffic stop, he provided the officer with his cell phone number. Homicide detectives used that information to get a search warrant for cell phone records associated with that number. The search warrant showed Mayberry's phone pinged in the area of Oliveros' murder about one minute before the shooting, and pinged just north of the scene after the shooting.

"This case truly took a team effort to solve," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "Had it not been for the outstanding and meticulous police work conducted by our Homicide Unit, Patrol Bureau, Traffic Division, and Crime Analyst Unit, we would not be in the position to file criminal charges in this case and to provide justice to Mr. Oliveros' family. I’m incredibly proud of their dedication and efforts."

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Detectives have not been able to determine a connection between Mr. Oliveros and Mr. Mayberry.

Mayberry is currently serving a five-year prison sentence at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Abilene for an unrelated 2024 conviction.