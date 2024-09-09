Trackdown: 2 suspects arrested for Nycholas Shield’s 2023 murder

The Brief Dallas police believe Sean Alford and Cortez Moy fatally shot Nycolas Shields in Northwest Dallas last September. Alford was arrested in Sweetwater, Texas last month. Moy was arrested over the weekend. FOX 4 News is still waiting for more details about how police connected the men to the case, which was featured on Shaun Rabb's Trackdown.



Two men are now behind bars for the deadly shooting of a man in Northwest Dallas almost a year ago.

Sean Alford and Cortez Moy each face a murder charge for the death of Nycholas Shields.

Alford was arrested last month in Sweetwater, Texas. Moy was arrested on Saturday.

Shields was shot to death near the Valero Gas Station at Walnut Hill and Composite Drive on Sept. 9, 2023.

Investigators said the 31-year-old was stopped at the light in his Cadillac around 11:20 p.m. when he was ambushed.

"Several cars back in line, the suspect vehicle stopped. They were waiting. You see a suspect exit the passenger side of that vehicle, ran straight to my victim's car, fired several shots through the window, ran back to the suspect vehicle and fled the location," said Det. Jake Morgan with the Dallas Police Department told FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb in December.

The case was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Police have not released details on a motive or how they identified the suspects.