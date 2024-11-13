Trackdown: Help find these Fort Worth copper thieves

article

The Brief Cameras captured clear video of copper thieves who stole hundreds of feet of cable in Fort Worth last month. Anyone who recognizes them should call the investigator on the case at 817-944-1790. Police say they've seen a 545% increase in copper thefts over the past two years, making it a huge problem.



Copper theft is becoming a huge problem in North Texas.

The thieves sell stolen copper wires to recyclers for fast cash, but then nearby residents and businesses are left without internet access and telecommunications companies must pay to replace the infrastructure.

In Fort Worth, there has been a 545% increase in copper thefts over the past two years.

Just last month, thieves stole hundreds of feet of cable in the 300 block of East Seminary Drive.

"There were three males that got together in this parking lot and cut this type of wire and were segmenting it out and committing theft of this material," said Investigator Benjamin Wright with the Fort Worth Police Department’s metal theft unit.

A nearby security camera captured video of them and their vehicle in an illuminated parking lot.

"On video, there’s a vehicle that they used. It’s an ’06 Ram pickup that is black in color with a headache rack and the paint is off-color as if it’s been spray painted. And the bumpers were also spray painted and the wheels were chrome in color and after market," Wright said.

The investigator believes the video is clear enough that anyone who knows the suspects will recognize them.

Anyone with information about them should contact him at 817-944-1790. Anonymous tips are also welcome.

Investigator Wright said copper thefts have been a serious issue for Fort Worth over the past few years.

"It’s very serious. It knocks down businesses for several days. It unfortunately affects people that have medical issues and can’t get their life alerts or anything else to work, and it affects the general internet and now days people need the internet," he said.