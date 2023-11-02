Watch what happens if you search ‘Rangers’ on Google
DALLAS - Google is celebrating the Texas Rangers’ win with a special show for fans.
When you type the word "Rangers" in the search field, Google sends fireworks across your screen to celebrate the team’s World Series win.
Red and blue fireworks dot the screen in front of the Game 5 blowout score.
Staying on the search page will give you a button to launch another round of fireworks again and again.
