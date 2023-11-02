Texas Rangers celebrate first World Series win in team history

The Texas Rangers popped bottles and got the beer flowing on Wednesday night following the first World Series win in team history.

The players soaked in the moment while soaking each other after their 5-0 win.

"You guys just wrote history. Congrats, you're World Champions," said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to kick off the celebration.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate in the clubhouse after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Marcus Semien, one of the heroes of the Game 5 win, chose the Rangers in free agency coming off of a 102-loss season.

"I didn't feel like it was a risk, you know. I showed up here ready to work. I knew the culture needed some adjustments, a little bit. We all want to start winning at some point. Last year was tough, but we knew we were going in the right direction," said Semien.

For Nathan Eovaldi, it was his second World Series win.

The starter battled to win his fifth game of the postseason in Game 5.

"It's extremely satisfying. They're an extremely talented group over there. They made me work really hard out there," he said.

The Rangers celebration will continue on Friday at 12:15 p.m. in Arlington for their parade.