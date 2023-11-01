LISTEN: Eric Nadel calls final out of the World Series

Longtime play-by-play man Eric Nadel has sat through many, many Texas Rangers games, but on Wednesday night he did something he's never done before: call a World Series win.

On Wednesday night, Josh Sborz struck out Ketel Marte to end the game Nadel and his partner Matt Hicks gave the call that has been a lifetime in the making.

"It's over! It's over! The Rangers have won the World Series! Rangers fans, you're not dreaming," said Nadel with plenty of emotion in his voice.

Nadel has served as the radio voice of the Rangers since 1979 and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2012.

Prior to the 2023 season, the 72-year-old announced that he was taking a leave of absence to deal with his anxiety and depression.

He returned to the booth in August.

The World Series win is the first in the Texas Rangers' 52-year history in Texas.