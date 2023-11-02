Arlington ISD cancels school Friday to celebrate Texas Rangers win

The Texas Rangers World Series parade is this Friday and Arlington ISD is canceling classes to make sure students and staff can be there for the historic moment.

The district made the announcement on Thursday morning.

"This is the first championship win for the Rangers in their history," said Dr. Steven Wurtz, interim superintendent, Arlington ISD. "It’s a huge day for sports fans, and we’re excited to celebrate with the team and the community."

Students from Arlington ISD's six different traditional high school will combine to make one band to perform at the event.

READ MORE: Austin Hedges promised to wear chaps to the Rangers' World Series parade, now we'll see if he follows through

"We are thrilled about this opportunity for our students," said Wurtz in a statement. "They are so talented and everyone will know that after they see them perform at the parade."

The district said traffic from the parade, which would complicated transportation to and from school, also contributed to the decision to cancel school.

Related article

All Arlington ISD sporting events on Friday will continue as scheduled.



