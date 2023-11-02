The Texas Rangers won their historic first World Series on Wednesday night and some items from the amazing series will be forever enshrined in Cooperstown.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame took several items from the team.

Bruce Bochy's cap

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Pho Expand

The hat on Bruce Bochy's famously large head is heading to Cooperstown.

Bochy's the sixth manager in MLB history to win at least 4 World Series titles.

Corey Seager's Helmet

(Courtesy: National Baseball Hall of Fame)

Corey Seager won his second World Series MVP Award after hitting three homers during the series.

Seager joined Reggie Jackson as the second position player to win multiple World Series MVPs.

He's the first player ever to do so in the American and National Leagues.

Adolis Garcia's Game 1 Bat

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers hits a home run in the 11th inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Expand

The bat that Adolis Garcia used to hit the walk-off home run to win Game 1 of the World Series was also sent.

Garcia's homer broke the record for the most RBI in a single postseason.

Josh Sborz's Glove

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Josh Sborz #66 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Expand

Rangers' reliever Josh Sborz spiked his glove into the ground in celebration after the final out.

Sborz helped stabilize a bullpen that was rocky for most of the season.

He gave up 1 run in 12 innings pitched in the playoffs.

Evan Carter's Batting Gloves

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Evan Carter #32 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a double in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona Expand

Rookie Evan Carter was a sensation in playoffs for the Rangers.

In Game 5, he hit his 9th double of the 2023 postseason.

That's the most by a player in a single playoffs ever.

Marcus Semien's Game 5 Jersey

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Expand

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien's home run in Game 5 gave the Rangers some very reassuring insurance runs.

Nathan Eovaldi's Game 5 Cap and Spikes

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 5 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cait Expand

Nathan Eovaldi battled for 6 scoreless innings on Wednesday to earn his fifth win of the postseason.

Eovaldi went 5-0 with a 2.95 ERA in the playoffs.

He's the first pitcher in MLB history to win 5 starts in a single postseason.

Will Smith's Luggage Tag

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 31: Will Smith #51 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 4 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mary DeCicc Expand

Rangers reliever Will Smith set an MLB record by winning his third consecutive World Series.

Smith pitched for the Braves in 2021, the Astros in 2022 and the Rangers in 2023.