Rangers World Series bet leads to big food pantry donation

A Fort Worth food pantry will benefit greatly from the Rangers World Series win.

The 4 Saints Episcopal Food Pantry in east Fort Worth feeds about 180 families every week.

And thanks to a friendly bet between the bishops of the Texas Episcopal Diocese and the Arizona Episcopal Diocese, the Rangers will get a donation from Arizona.

The Texas diocese said the Rangers’ win and the donation is a blessing that will help it continue to feed everyone in need.

"The need is getting more and more real. We’re expanding by 35 to 40 families in our database every Friday. We have new people register every week. And I’m a little bit at a loss to figure out why," said Rick Wells, a member of 4 Saints Episcopal Food Pantry’s board of directors.

The food pantry said the number of people it serves every week has grown significantly over the past few years.