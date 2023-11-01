World Series Game 5: Rangers look to win first championship in franchise history

Sorry to the superstitious, but facts are facts: The Texas Rangers are one win away from winning their first World Series in franchise history.

Rangers fans aren't getting ahead of themselves, because they know all to well that it isn't over until it is over.

Texas will send Nathan Eovaldi, the team's best pitcher this postseason, to the mound to try to finish the job.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen to the mound, making Game 5 a rematch of the pitchers from Game 1. Texas won that game 6-5, thanks to heroics from Adolis García and Corey Seager.

‘Big Game Nate’ Eovaldi is 4-0 this postseason, but was roughed up by D-backs hitters in his Game 1 outing. The Rangers' starter gave up 5 runs and was pulled after just 4.2 innings.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by C Expand

Gallen went 5 innings and gave up 3 runs in Game 1.

The Rangers will be without García this time around. The All-Star right fielder is off the roster after straining his oblique in Game 3 of the series.

Texas is currently 10-0 on the road this postseason, setting a record for the most consecutive road wins in the playoffs.

With a win, Eovaldi would tie Randy Johnson (2001), Stephen Strasburg (2019) and Francisco Rodriguez (2002) for the most wins in a single postseason.

The D-backs have been down in the postseason before.

Arizona trailed the Phillies 3-2 in the NLCS and won two straight in Philadelphia to punch their ticket to the World Series.

Game 5 starts at 7:03 p.m.

You can watch the game live on FOX 4.

World Series Game 5 Pitchers

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Batting Order Game 5

The Texas Rangers have not released their lineups at this time. This section will be updated once the lineup is posted.

Arizona Diamondbacks Batting Order Game 5

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not released their lineups at this time. This section will be updated once the lineup is posted.