Texas Rangers World Series Championship gear now on sale

Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers fans celebrate after World Series win

Fans at the watch party at Globe Life Field were celebrating after the Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks Wednesday night to win the World Series.

The Texas Rangers are your new World Series champs and fans are wasting no time getting their gear!

Several sports apparel stores opened their doors on Wednesday night to let streams of fans buy hats, shirts and more to celebrate.

Academy and Dick's Sporting Goods stores opened as soon as the final out was recorded.

The Grand Slam Team Store was also open and will stay open until 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Acadamy and Dick's stores will reopen on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. for fans who want to get their gear on the way to work.

The Grand Slam Team Store will open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.