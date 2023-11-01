Austin Hedges promised to wear chaps to the Rangers' World Series parade, now we'll see if he follows through

When the Texas Rangers hold their World Series parade through the streets of Arlington catcher Austin Hedges might be wearing something interesting.

Hedges played very little for the Rangers in this playoff run, striking out in his only at-bat, but is known as a great locker room guy and has had some pretty memorable celebrations.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Jonah Heim #28 and Austin Hedges #11 of the Texas Rangers celebrate with their team after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in H Expand

After the Rangers made the World Series, the 31-year-old backup catcher appeared on Chris Rose's podcast and promised that if the Rangers won the World Series he would wear chaps, with no pants underneath and a cowboy hat to the parade.

It's not the first time Hedges' rear has been a topic of conversation.

After the Rangers won the ALDS, Bruce Bochy gave a speech to the locker room in which he said, "The only thing I need to know right now, Hedgie, what's the number on your a** right now?"

Bochy, nor Hedges have addressed what exactly that means, but Rangers fans have surmised that Hedges had written the Rangers' magic number on his backside.

Hedges was traded to the Rangers at the trade deadline and has earned a reputation as a hype man for the team.

The Rangers' parade will be held on Friday, Nov. 3 in Arlington.