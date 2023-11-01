Expand / Collapse search

Former President George W. Bush congratulates Texas Rangers on their World Series win

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Former President George W. Bush looks on during pregame ceremonies prior to Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Arlingto

Former President George W. Bush congratulated the Texas Rangers after their World Series win.

"As a Texas Rangers fan, I am thrilled for Texas Rangers fans tonight. I congratulate the owners, the managers and coaching staff, the front office, and the entire organization. And of course, I congratulate the players of this awesome team on winning the first World Series in our club's history. This was baseball at its finest, and Laura and I are proud of this team," the former president said in a statement.

Bush, a former Texas Rangers owner, threw out the first pitch in Game 1 of the series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.