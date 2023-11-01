Former President George W. Bush congratulates Texas Rangers on their World Series win
Former President George W. Bush congratulated the Texas Rangers after their World Series win.
"As a Texas Rangers fan, I am thrilled for Texas Rangers fans tonight. I congratulate the owners, the managers and coaching staff, the front office, and the entire organization. And of course, I congratulate the players of this awesome team on winning the first World Series in our club's history. This was baseball at its finest, and Laura and I are proud of this team," the former president said in a statement.
Bush, a former Texas Rangers owner, threw out the first pitch in Game 1 of the series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.