Texas Rangers reliever Will Smith is a one-man dynasty

Texas Rangers reliever Will Smith just did something that no player has done in MLB history: won three championships, in three consecutive years, on three separate teams!

Smith was on the Atlanta Braves in 2021, the Houston Astros in 2022 and now the Rangers in 2023.

The left-handed reliever served as the closer for much of the season with Texas, before losing the job.

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: Will Smith #51 of the Texas Rangers celebrates in the clubhouse after Game 5 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Expand

He posted a 4.40 ERA in the regular season and a 10.80 ERA in the postseason.

The 34-year-old Smith signed a 1-year deal with the Rangers before the season, meaning he is a free agent.

Rangers World Series Continued Coverage:

Keep an eye out where he signs next year before placing any bets on the 2024 World Series champs.