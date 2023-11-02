North Texas' two local newspapers devoted their front pages on Thursday to the Texas Rangers' historic win.

The Dallas Morning News had three different versions. For one, the headline was simply, "Finally!" with a full page photo of Josh Sborz and Jonah Heim celebrating the final out.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Dallas Morning News)

The second said ‘Champs!’ with the team's celebrating.

The third was ‘Rangers!’ with a smiling Marcus Semien holding the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Fort Wort Star-Telegram went with the headline, "Believe It!" with a photo of the team streaming out of the dugout to celebrate.

(Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

The Dallas Morning News is selling three different commemorative editions of the paper and a hard cover collector's book.

You can buy the special editions of the newspaper for $10 online or $5 at popup locations.

The DMN says the hard covers will be ready for the holidays.