Dallas Weather: Record warmth continues before big plunge

The Brief North Texas will see record warmth through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s, roughly 25 degrees above seasonal norms. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing rain and a sharp temperature drop into the 30s and 40s by Monday. Freeze warnings are expected Monday night into Tuesday before temperatures slowly return to normal for the New Year.



The record warmth is expected to continue for at least a few more days before winter returns to North Texas.

Weekend Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the highs on Friday will climb into the mid-80s.

The weekend remains 20 to 25 degrees above normal ahead of the next cold front, which should arrive on Sunday evening.

The front will bring a few showers and storms, with no severe weather expected.

7-Day Forecast

Behind the cold front, much colder air arrives early next week.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the 30s, with highs only climbing into the 40s on Monday afternoon.

Most of North Texas is expected to drop below freezing on Monday night into Tuesday.

Then, it will slowly warm up back closer to normal as we ring in the New Year.

Christmas Record

Christmas Day this year tied the record for the second warmest on record.

The official high temperature for Thursday was 80 degrees. A record of 82 degrees was set in 2021. It was also 80 degrees on Christmas Day in 2016.

The high has been in the 50s for the past three years.

The National Weather Service considers 56 the normal temperature for North Texas based on averages from 1991 to 2020.

Deadly Tornado

It’s been 10 years since a devastating tornado outbreak hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On Dec. 26, 2015, 12 confirmed tornadoes touched down across eight counties.

The Sunnyvale-Garland-Rowlett Tornado was rated an EF-4 and produced winds in excess of 166 miles per hour.

Sadly, 13 people died. More than half of those fatalities occurred as the tornado crossed Interstate 30 and the President George Bush Turnpike.

Several other people were injured.