Corey Seager wins World Series MVP for Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was named MVP of the 2023 World Series, joining some elite company in baseball history.

Seager is just the fourth player to ever win multiple World Series MVP Awards, joining Sandy Kofax, Bob Gibson, and Reggie Jackson.

The World Series MVP trophy has been handed out since 1955.

Seager won the trophy in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There was little doubt that the Rangers shortstop would win the award.

Seager hit a key homer in the ninth inning of Game 1 to send to the game to extra-innings.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Expand

In Game 3, Seager's homer broke open the game and started a key double play late in the game to stop a D-backs rally.

In Game 4, the Rangers' shortstop hit a 431-foot blast in the 5-run second inning as the Rangers jumped out to an early lead.

In the clinching Game 5, Seager broke up Arizona's no-hitter and then came in to score the winning run. He then had another hit in the bottom of the 9th.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squi Expand

Seager's signing with Texas was a turning point for the Rangers.

Texas had lost 102 games in 2021 and was in need of a serious spark.

Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal to leave Los Angeles and head to Arlington in Nov. 2021.

It was part of a spending spree for the Rangers that included a 7-year, $175 million deal for Marcus Semien and a 4-year, $56,000,000 deal for pitcher Jon Gray.

All three players played a role in Texas' World Series win.