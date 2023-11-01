Social media reacts to Texas Rangers' World Series win

After years of hoping and waiting, Texas Rangers fans are finally celebrating a World Series win.

Several local athletes, sports teams, politicians, and Texas icons turned to social media to congratulate the team.

George W. Bush

Former president and Texas Rangers owner George W. Bush shared same kind words after the final out.

"This was baseball at its finest, and Laura and I are proud of this team," he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "Congrats Rangers, World Series Champs! Another trophy for Texas."

Dirk Nowitzki

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, the last athlete to bring a championship to North Texas, also sang the praises of the team, saying the win is "so well deserved."

Luka Doncic

Current Mavs star Luka Doncic posted, "Champions!!!!!"

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the Rangers "have made all of Dallas and the State of Texas proud."

Social Media Moments

Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi performed a high-wire act throughout the game, stranding runners in scoring position over and over again.

During the game, several people on social media commented on Eovaldi's escapes.

Some compared him to a magician, others said performed like no one was there at all.

No Hitter Graphic Jinx

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen cruised through the first six innings, but people say FOX jinxed the D-backs starter.

For the top of the 7th, Gallen took the mound and the FOX score bug included a note saying he had a no hitter going.

Gallen immediately gave up 3 straight singles and the Rangers took the lead.