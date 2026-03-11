Texas Attorney General urges Collin County to reject 'EPIC City' development

article

The Brief Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging Collin County to block the "EPIC City" housing project, citing a lawsuit that claims the land was annexed illegally to avoid state oversight. The project faces allegations of securities fraud, with Paxton claiming developers misled investors and funneled funds into their own pockets while marketing the site as a "Muslim-only" enclave. Developers deny the claims, arguing the legal attacks are rooted in religious discrimination, while the county has already paused the project due to missing permits and documentation.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the Collin County Commissioners Court on Tuesday urging local officials to reject further development of a proposed project known as "EPIC City".

The letter follows a recent lawsuit filed by the Attorney General's Office to invalidate what it calls the illegal annexation of land intended for the East Plano Islamic Center City (EPIC City). Paxton alleges the annexation was approved by an "unlawfully constituted" board for the Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A specifically to avoid state regulatory oversight.

Allegations of securities fraud and misrepresentation

In his letter, Paxton advised commissioners to reject a plat application submitted on Dec. 23, 2025, for a phase of the project titled "The Meadow Phase 1".

Beyond the annexation dispute, the Attorney General revealed separate active litigation against the developers for alleged violations of securities laws. The state alleges the developers engaged in fraudulent practices while soliciting funds and failed to screen for accredited-investor status.

Related article

"From beginning to end, the East Plano Islamic Center development has been an illegal scheme designed to circumvent state law and destroy beautiful Texas land," Paxton said in a statement released Wednesday.

Court documents cited in the letter also allege that:

Promotional materials for the project implied it would be "unlawfully reserved for Muslims specifically".

The project was described as the "epicenter of Islam in North America."

Developers allegedly funneled a "significant amount" of investment funds into their own pockets despite promises to the contrary.

Recommendation to county officials

Collin County officials have reportedly refused to approve the requested plat application to date due to "multiple deficiencies" and insufficient information. Paxton advised that the legal issues outlined in the state's lawsuits provide "reasonable bases" for the county to use all lawful means to deny further development.

What they're saying:

"My office's investigation of EPIC City, its developers, and associated governmental or nongovernmental entities is ongoing," Paxton wrote, noting that additional legal action may follow.

The Attorney General’s Office encouraged the Commissioners Court to seek its own legal counsel regarding the ongoing dispute.