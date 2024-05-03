Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Wings host Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in preseason game

By
Published  May 3, 2024 8:21am CDT
Dallas Wings
FOX 4

Caitlin Clark to make pro debut in Wings-Fever game

Women's basketball mega star Caitlin Clark will begin her professional career Friday night in North Texas. Her new WNBA team, the Indiana Fever, will play the Dallas Wings in a sold-out preseason game.

DALLAS - The WNBA preseason tips off in Arlington Friday night with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever taking on the Dallas Wings.

The game is a big one for basketball fans.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 1: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to reporters during media day activities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Expand

The Iowa superstar will play in her first WNBA game in front of a sold-out crowd at College Park Center.

It’s been less than three weeks since the Indiana Fever selected Clark with the first pick in the WNBA Draft.

She hasn’t really had much of an off-season.

Related

Caitlin Clark's salary: How does it compare to men in the NBA?
article

Caitlin Clark's salary: How does it compare to men in the NBA?

Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft, but the money she will earn now as a professional athlete has sparked a debate on social media.

Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA Women’s National Championship game on April 7. But the team lost to South Carolina.

Clark said she’s eager to get back on the court.

"I was playing my best basketball of my career at the end of my career and now I get to turn the page and go to a new chapter of my life and have the confidence coming from there and taking that into this," she said. "I just try to look at it positively. Would I have loved a break and a vacation? Sure, but there's plenty of time in life and after the season to do that."

Dallas Wings excited to kick off new season

The Dallas Wings' preseason tips off Friday night in Arlington with a game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Team president and CEO Greg Bibb talks about the excitement surrounding this game and this season.

Friday night’s game will also feature the professional debut of the Wings’ top draft pick Jacy Sheldon.

She was a point guard at Ohio State.

The Wings’ regular season kicks off on May 15 at home against Chicago. 