Dallas Wings open 2024 season with another sold-out game

The Dallas Wings will tip off the regular season Wednesday night in a sold-out arena.

The Wings are taking on former LSU star Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at College Park Center in Arlington.

Some notable players are returning this year, including Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally.

Last year was the Wings’ strongest season since moving to North Texas.

The team ended the regular season at 22 and 18 and made it to the WNBA semifinals.

This will be the Wings’ third sold-out game in a row.

Dallas and Chicago tip off at 7 p.m.