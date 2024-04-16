Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Wings select Jacy Sheldon with No. 5 WNBA Draft pick

Published  April 16, 2024 7:52am CDT
Dallas Wings CEO on this year's WNBA Draft picks

Greg Bibb, the president and CEO of the Dallas Wings, joined Good Day to talk about the team's 2024 WNBA Draft picks. He said Jacy Sheldon from Ohio State, Carla Leite from France, and Ashley Owusu from Penn State will each bring something to Dallas.

DALLAS - The Dallas Wings had three picks in Monday night’s WNBA Draft, including two in the top 10.

The Wings chose shooting guard Jacy Sheldon from Ohio State at No. 5.

MORE: Dallas Wings News

Jacy Sheldon and Cathy Engelbert at the WNBA Draft 2024 held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Sportico via Getty Images)

She’s an outstanding defender and said she’s already spoken to Wings Coach Latricia Trammell.

"We’ve had really good discussions. Coach is awesome and just being able to talk about their system and how they like to do things there was awesome for me to learn," Sheldon said. "I grew up as a little kid watching all these women play and how talented they are. And being able to have a chance to play with them and compete against them, it’s a dream. It’s what we’re all here for and what we’re all looking forward to."

The Wings also chose point guard Carla Leite with the ninth overall pick. She’s been playing professionally in France.

Guard Ashley Owusu from Penn State was selected in the third round.