Dallas Wings host Indiana Fever for another sold-out home game

Despite having the worst record in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings have another sell-out game in Arlington. They’re hosting the Indiana Fever and rookie Caitlin Clark.

Wednesday night’s game marks the first regular season matchup between the two teams this season. But they are familiar opponents.

The Wings and Fever faced off in a pre-season game back in May. The Wings ended up winning that game 79-76.

Wings fans will remember Arike Ogunbowale hit the game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left. That game was also Clark’s first WNBA game.

This game will be nationally televised and is already sold out.

That seems to be the name of the game this season. Seven of the Wings’ 12 home games have been sellouts. And the Fever have been playing in packed arenas all season long.

The game is also Dallas’ final game before the WNBA pauses for an all-star game and the Paris Olympics.

The Wings hope to carry some momentum into that break as they try to dig their way out of last place in the WNBA.