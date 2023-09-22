Dallas Wings to face Las Vegas Aces in WNBA semifinals

article

The Dallas Wings will try to shock the basketball world as they get ready to face the WNBA’s best team in the playoffs.

The Wings are major underdogs in their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces won three of the four head-to-head matchups this year.

But Dallas has a deep roster and could make this a competitive series.

Game 1 is Sunday in Nevada.

The series will move to Arlington for Game 3 next Friday.

The winner will face either Connecticut or New York in the WNBA Finals.