Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record, Wings come away with win in Arlington

It was a record-breaking night for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in Arlington, but the Dallas Wings came away with the win on Wednesday.

Clark put up 24 points and set a WNBA-record with 19 assists in the 101-93 loss to the Wings in front of a sellout crowd.

Arike Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims put up 24 points each for Dallas.

Outside College Park Center, there was a lot of support for the Fever's number 22.

"This is the second time coming to the Wings game. We’re Dallas supporters, but we’re Caitlin fans," said Jodi Corbin.

The last time Clark played in Arlington was during a preseason game, in Clark's first game in a Fever jersey.

Clark's impact on the game left some North Texans conflicted on who to cheer for.

"Because Caitlin Clark made the WNBA more popular, and the Wings are from Dallas, so it’s hard to choose," said 11-year-old Audra Cichon.

For others, the choice was simple.

"I think the Wings are gonna win by 20!" said Desmond Dupree before the game.

Dupree and his wife have been dedicated Wings fans for the last few years.

Right now, the team has the worst record in the WNBA, but Dupree has faith.

"They’ve had some injuries, everybody knows, but once we get everybody healthy after the break. We think we’ll turn it around," said Dupree.

Despite the rough start to the regular season, the Wings-Fever game was the team's seventh sellout, including the preseason matchup between the two.

Some attribute the rise in the WNBA's popularity to Clark.

"I think it's really upped their game, definitely," said Sue Durlam.

Durlam and her husband drove 13 hours from Jefferson, Iowa to see number 22.

"We’ve just seen her on TV before, so this’ll be great to see her in person," she said.

A chance to see the rookie in action was a win for both sets of fans.

"I’m looking forward to how excited the crowd is, I think there’s gonna be a lot of energy and I think there will be a lot of energy both ways and it’ll be a fun game!" said Honora Corlett before the game.

After tonight, the WNBA enters a break for the Paris Olympics and the All-Star Game.

The regular season will resume next month.