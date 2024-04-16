Caitlin Clark's first game in a WNBA jersey will be in Arlington

The Dallas Wings' preseason will start with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever coming to town.

Clark, a standout for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever on Monday night.

The Fever will play the Wings in a preseason game on May 3 at College Park Center in Arlington.

Clark and the Fever will return to Arlington for their first regular season game of the season on July 17.

Dallas' regular season begins on May 15 against the Chicago Sky. LSU's Angel Reese was drafted by the Sky with the 7th pick in the draft.

The Wings added to their roster on Monday night as well.

The Wings chose shooting guard Jacy Sheldon from Ohio State at No. 5 and French guard Carla Leite with the 9th overall pick.