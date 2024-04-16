Expand / Collapse search

Caitlin Clark's first game in a WNBA jersey will be in Arlington

By
Updated  April 16, 2024 6:28pm CDT
Dallas Wings
FOX 4

Dallas Wings CEO on this year's WNBA Draft picks

Greg Bibb, the president and CEO of the Dallas Wings, joined Good Day to talk about the team's 2024 WNBA Draft picks. He said Jacy Sheldon from Ohio State, Carla Leite from France, and Ashley Owusu from Penn State will each bring something to Dallas.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Wings' preseason will start with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever coming to town.

Clark, a standout for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever on Monday night.

The Fever will play the Wings in a preseason game on May 3 at College Park Center in Arlington.

Clark and the Fever will return to Arlington for their first regular season game of the season on July 17.

Dallas' regular season begins on May 15 against the Chicago Sky. LSU's Angel Reese was drafted by the Sky with the 7th pick in the draft.

Featured

Dallas Wings select Jacy Sheldon with No. 5 WNBA Draft pick
article

Dallas Wings select Jacy Sheldon with No. 5 WNBA Draft pick

The Dallas Wings had three picks in Monday night’s WNBA Draft, including two in the top 10.

The Wings added to their roster on Monday night as well.

The Wings chose shooting guard Jacy Sheldon from Ohio State at No. 5 and French guard Carla Leite with the 9th overall pick.