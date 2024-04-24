Dallas City Council approves agreement for Dallas Wings to play downtown

The City of Dallas approved an agreement that will likely make Downtown Dallas the new home of the Dallas Wings.

Dallas City Council approved a 15-year, $19 million agreement to move the WNBA franchise's games from Arlington to Dallas Memorial Auditorium at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The Dallas Wings have played their games at College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington since they moved to North Texas from Tulsa in 2016.

College Park Center holds 6,251 fans.

Dallas Memorial Auditorium holds close to 10,000 seats. It is expected to be renovated as part of a much larger facelift to the convention center, which was passed by voters in 2022.

"If we want to continue to grow, we need more seats, we need a bigger building, we need facilities for our athletes to train," said Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb after the vote.

Related article

Under the terms of the agreement, the team would agree to obtain occupancy after the 2025 season, pending approval by the WNBA.

The Wings will continue to play games in Arlington in 2024 and 2025.

Wings officials began meeting with the City of Dallas after Mayor Eric Johnson created a committee for the city to recruit and retain pro sports franchises in 2022.

"I am thrilled to finally welcome the Dallas Wings home!" Johnson said in a statement on social media.

The City of Dallas and the Wings still need to finalize the agreements.

"This proposed deal comes at a time when interest in women’s sports, the WNBA, and the Wings is at record levels, bringing a valuable community asset to a historic city venue," said Bibb. "The Wings saw record attendance in 2023, and virtually every business metric record has been, or will soon be, broken during the 2024 season. We have sold out of Season Ticket Memberships while experiencing unprecedented ticket sales growth year to date."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 28: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings shoots against Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky in the second half at Wintrust Arena on May 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Under the agreement, the Wings would have access to office and training facilities year-round.

The move comes with interest in women's basketball spiking.

The Dallas Wings sold out its preseason game against phenom Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 3.

The Wings say that the two regular season games with Clark are near selling out.

Season tickets memberships for Wings games in 2024 were also sold out for the first time in team history.

The regular season for the Wings begins on May 15 against the Chicago Sky.