Dallas weather: Severe storms and flooding risks continue; wind advisory issued

Scattered storms will persist through Wednesday afternoon, with the greatest threat of severe weather and flooding located east and southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A wind advisory remains active for most of North Texas as sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph move through the region, prompting officials to warn drivers of high-profile vehicles. After a chilly drop into the 30s and 40s tonight, the region will see a rapid warm-up with sunny skies and temperatures reaching near 90 degrees by the weekend.



Showers will continue across North Texas on Wednesday, bringing the potential for severe storms and flooding to specific areas. While Tuesday night’s storms produced some damage and power outages, sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures are in store for the region this weekend.

Wednesday Forecast

Scattered storms will persist today as a disturbance moves through North Texas. Strong to severe storms and flooding remain possible, especially east and southeast of DFW. These storms could produce damaging winds and large hail, with heavy rain further increasing the threat of flooding.

Conditions will improve as the system exits Wednesday afternoon, with showers moving primarily southwest of the Metroplex. Expect a seasonal high in the mid-60s.

A wind advisory is currently in effect for most of North Texas, with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph. The National Weather Service advises residents to secure lightweight outdoor objects and suggests extra precaution for those driving high-profile vehicles.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s tonight with breezy north winds.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Tuesday Storm Damage

In Taylor County, new video captured by storm chaser Chad Casey shows a brief spin-up that occurred yesterday afternoon in the town of Potosi, just south of Abilene. While there were no reports of injuries, crews are working to learn more about the damage left behind.

Additionally, more than 4,000 people in North Texas lost power due to the Tuesday storms.

7-Day Forecast

Thursday will be sunny and dry with temperatures remaining in the mid-60s across the region.

A quick warm-up follows heading into the weekend, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to near 90 degrees before another cold front arrives Sunday. This front brings a low rain chance for East Texas and ushers in much cooler air for early next week. Monday temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s, leading to a stretch of chilly mornings and cool afternoons.