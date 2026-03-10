Dallas weather: Severe storms bring hail and tornado threats | See timing

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief DFW faces the highest risk for severe storms between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, with activity potentially lingering until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns as a dryline moves through North Texas, though localized flooding and isolated tornadoes remain possible. A final round of storms is expected Wednesday afternoon before a significant clearing trend brings sunny skies and highs in the 80s for the weekend.



Severe thunderstorms are forecast to return to North Texas late Tuesday, bringing threats of damaging hail, high winds and localized flooding. While the primary concerns are wind and hail, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop as a dryline to the west moves into the region. Storm conditions are expected to intensify as the day progresses.

The greatest concerns remain damaging winds and large hail. The leading edge of the storm front will likely be the most intense, with the potential for straight-line winds and brief spin-up tornadoes.

Dallas Storms: Timing and Impact

The highest potential for severe weather in the Metroplex is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., though lingering activity could continue until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are advised to seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued for their area.

7-Day Forecast

A final round of storms is expected Wednesday, primarily between noon and 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. These storms carry a threat of half-dollar-sized hail and damaging winds.

Behind this system, North Texas will dry out and briefly cool off. Sunny skies return Thursday with a high in the mid-60s. Temperatures will then warm into the upper 70s on Friday before a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s.