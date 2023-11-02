Suggest a new name for the Phoenix Zoo’s diamondback rattler
FORT WORTH, Texas - A friendly wager between the Phoenix Zoo and the Fort Worth Zoo means one of the diamondback rattlesnakes in Arizona is getting a new name.
The two zoos placed bets on the outcome of the World Series.
Whoever lost the game would have to name a diamondback rattler after a player from the opposing team.
It was a ‘rissssky wager’ that didn’t work out the way the Phoenix Zoo had hoped.
The Texas Rangers’ 5-0 blowout win in Game 5 of the World Series means a diamondback in Arizona will soon be renamed in honor of the Rangers.
The Fort Worth Zoo hasn’t yet announced what that name will be.
FOX 4's Good Day anchors had a little fun with the idea.
Lauren Przybyl suggested Big Tex, Tex or Ranger the Rattlesnake. Shannon Murray thinks it should be named Seager the Snake after Corey Seager, the game's MVP.
What’s your suggestion? Share ideas on the Good Day FOX 4 Facebook page or post them directly on the Phoenix Zoo's video.
You never know. Your idea may be the one that inspires the Fort Worth Zoo.
