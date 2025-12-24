Former Midlothian ISD substitute teacher accused of child sex crimes

article

A former substitute teacher for Midlothian ISD has been arrested and charged with felonies relating to child sex abuse.

The school district confirmed that she's done work with them this year, but the charges don't appear to be related to their schools.

Former Midlothian sub arrest

What we know:

Madison Paige Jones, 30, is accused of possession of child pornography, indecency with a child, and aggravated sexual assault with a child. She was arrested in Midlothian on Friday.

Midlothian ISD confirmed to FOX 4 in a statement that Jones had worked for their schools as a substitute teacher, but only worked four days in the past year. She worked at Heritage High School on Nov. 19, the district said. Along with Heritage, Jones also subbed at Baxter Elementary, the district said.

Regardless of her connection to the district, they say the alleged crimes do not appear to have happened at their schools or with their students. They assured families in a letter that their system of monitoring and vetting teachers is sound, and they were quickly informed of the crimes by Texas DPS.

Jones is no longer employed with the district.

Second suspect

Zackery Dondlinger, a 37-year-old from Happy, Texas, was also arrested in connection to Jones' case, Midlothian PD said.

Dodlinger was discovered Tuesday in Loving County in West Texas. He's been charged with sexual performance by a child.

What we don't know:

The nature of the suspects' alleged crimes had not been disclosed at the time of publishing.

A mugshot for Dodlinger has not been released.