Deadly DART station shooting started as argument over 'excuse me,' docs show

article

The Brief Dallas police arrested Demetrius Rogers, 18, for a deadly shooting at a DART station. Erin Graham, 28, was killed in the shooting. Court documents show the incident began with a fight over saying "excuse me."



A deadly shooting at a Dallas DART station stemmed from an argument over saying "excuse me," according to court documents acquired by FOX 4.

8th & Corinth Station Shooting

What we know:

Erin Graham, 28, was shot and killed at DART's 8th and Corinth Station on the night of Dec. 18.

Demetrius Rogers, 18, was arrested and charged with murder.

Demetrius Rogers (Source: Dallas County Jail)

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Rogers, the suspect and his brother walked past Graham and his children at the station. Rogers said "excuse me" as they passed by.

Rogers told police that Graham replied by saying, "excuse you."

The suspect's brother took offense to the comment and he and Graham took up a fighting stance, according to the documents.

Rogers told police that he shot Graham in the chest with his Glock 44 handgun.

Graham was taken to Methodist Hospital of Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

Rogers is being held at the Dallas County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 is working to learn more about court dates for Rogers.