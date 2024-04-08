Solar Eclipse 2024 Guide: What to expect in North Texas

Today is the day of the Great North American Solar Eclipse.

An estimated 44 million people, including 12 million here in Texas, live within the 115-mile-wide path of totality, where the moon will completely block out the sun.

While solar eclipses happen about twice a year, any given spot on the planet only sees temporary darkness from the moon’s shadow once every 400 years, according to the American Astronomical Society .

We have a list of questions and information to help you make the most of the experience:

Eclipse Live Feed

Total Eclipse Live - FOX 4

FOX 4 will have extended live coverage of the total solar eclipse across North Texas. We will be covering the buildup to the big moment from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Good Day, and then we will be live from 10 a.m. through the end of the eclipse in North Texas. You can watch our stream in the player above, on TV or for free on FOX LOCAL.

Total solar eclipse path

Nearly everyone in the U.S. will see at least part of the solar eclipse, but Dallas is the largest city in the path of totality.

The eclipse will start in South Texas, move up into Austin and hit North Texas before moving to the northeast.

Large cities in the path of totality include:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Carbondale, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Presque Isle, Maine

The farther you are from that path, less and less of the sun will appear to be blocked.

What time is the solar eclipse?

The exact timing of the solar eclipse depends on where you live.

In Downtown Dallas, the moon will start covering the sun at 12:23 p.m.

It will slowly cover more and more until the sun is completely covered. That is expected to happen at 1:40 p.m. and last until 1:44.

Then more of the sun will slowly be uncovered. The moon is expected to be completely out of the way of the sun by 3:02 p.m.

For the exact timing where you live, search the chart below:

If you would like to see when the eclipse is happening across the U.S. click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map.

Eclipse Weather Conditions

You can expect to see clouds in North Texas on Monday, but the view may not be completely obscured.

FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at the forecast.

MORE DETAILS HERE: https://www.fox4news.com/weather/dallas-eclipse-forecast

Traffic Conditions

Eclipse Preparations

JACKSON, WY - AUGUST 20: Cars line up to get into Grand Teton National Park on August 20, 2017 outside Jackson, Wyoming. People are flocking to the Jackson and Teton National Park area for the 2017 solar eclipse which will be one of the areas that wi Expand

If you are driving somewhere to see the eclipse, make sure you have plenty of gas.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit North Texas for the celestial event.

In 2017, some areas experienced gas shortages and long traffic delays left some people stranded on the side of the road.

Experts say traffic is expected to be the worst after the eclipse.

They say if you are able to wait before hitting the roads, do so.

That means you may want to bring snacks and water.

Eclipse Events

There are several events in and around DFW to watch the eclipse:

This is far from a complete list. Search your city for locations near you.

Can you look at a solar eclipse?

It is not safe to look at a solar eclipse without eye protection.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises that staring at the sun – partially covered or not – without any protective eyewear is dangerous.

Your retina can be damaged if you stare at the sun for as little as a few seconds, according to the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.

People who may suffer from solar retinopathy could have anywhere between mild to moderate loss of central vision and it can be permanent.

There is an exception for the few minutes of totality.

When the sun is completely covered, experts say you can take off your glasses and look up at the sky.

Just be sure to put them back on when the sun comes back out.

How to know if your eclipse glasses are safe

Solar filters are used in eclipse glasses and handheld viewers and meet a very specific worldwide standard known as ISO 12312-2.

For a list of verified eclipse glasses and viewers, click here.

You can learn more about eclipse glasses here.

How to take photos of the eclipse

Looking to get a shot of the solar eclipse today?

The sun can be dangerous for your camera's lens, just like it is dangerous for your eyes.

Read more about how to protect your phone camera and get a great shot here.

Ways to enhance your eclipse experience

Click the links below to learn more about some things that you can do during the eclipse to get the most out of the experience.

Solar eclipse food deals

A rare total solar eclipse is taking place on April 8, dimming skies across a generous path of North America, and businesses are celebrating the celestial event with food deals and freebies.

Related article

When is the next total solar eclipse?

Eclipse map/figure/table/predictions courtesy of Fred Espenak, NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, from eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov.

After 2024, NASA says, the next total solar eclipse visible from any point in the contiguous United States will occur in 2044. Totality will only be visible from North Dakota and Montana.

The next total solar eclipse that will travel across the lower 48 states from coast to coast is in 2045, but North Texas is not included in the path.

The next time North Texas is expected to see a total solar eclipse is the year 2317.

Eclipse coverage across the country

FOX Weather

FOX Weather will have live coverage from across the country on Monday. Fox Weather meteorologists and correspondents, along with Fox News reporters, will report live across the arc of the eclipse, from Texas to Vermont, to bring Americans complete coverage of the monumental event. Coverage will include the eclipse watch party at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

LiveNOW from FOX

LiveNOW from FOX will host an eclipse special from noon until 4 p.m. central time. The broadcast will feature live pictures and reporters along the path of the eclipse.