2024 Eclipse: Traffic was a nightmare in 2017, TxDOT hopes to keep things moving

The Texas Department of Transportation is working to keep North Texas roadways safe as a flood of tourists is expected to arrive for next month's solar eclipse.

TxDOT says it is preparing for an influx of drivers on the road before, during and after the eclipse.

The agency is increasing its staffing on April 8 to be ready to respond to any incidents.

"We were lucky that we had sort of a trial-run in the fall with that eclipse," TxDOT spokesman Brad Wheelis said. "This is going to be a much bigger event, and so we are going to have extra maintenance crews out in the area offices so that they can be on patrol just in case we have incidents that we need to respond to."

TxDOT is already warning drivers not to stop on the roads or pull over to the side during the eclipse.

"Our main goal is to make sure that traffic is moving, we might see gridlock, and we are expecting that, and we want folks to keep that in mind," said Wheelis.

If you are on the road during the eclipse, you're encouraged to find a safe parking spot to enjoy the rare sight.

Eclipse glasses are not safe to wear while driving.

AAA said Dallas is currently seeing six times more car reservations than this time last year.

"Many travelers will make a long weekend out of the event," AAA said in a statement. "Saturday, April 6, is expected to be a busy travel day. Hertz reports a 3,000% increase over last year in advance bookings for eclipse path cities for that Saturday."

In 2017, some drivers parked in the streets to get a look at the celestial event.

While the arrivals for the event happened over a period of days, the majority of eclipse watchers left as soon as the event ended, leading to massive backups.

Rural routes were most affected.

Experts want motorists to plan for extra time on the roads along the path of totality.

