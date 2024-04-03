Arlington CosMc's to open on the day of the total solar eclipse

McDonald's new drinks-first chain is set to open its third location in North Texas on Monday, April 8th, the day of the total solar eclipse.

The Arlington CosMc's, located at 300 E Abram will open at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The eclipse is a good fit for the space-themed chain named after the original McDonaldland character.

The store is celebrating its opening by joining in on the "Total Eclipse of the Park" watch party at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music, eclipse glasses and samples of CosMc's food and drinks.

There will also be other food trucks taking part in the celebration.

CosMc's is McDonald's new chain of restaurants that has stores popping up across North Texas.

A store opened in Dallas on Campbell Road earlier this month and a Watauga store opened on April 2.

9 locations are expected to open across North Texas and San Antonio in the first half of 2024.