2 killed in Texas after oversized load falls off trailer

Two people were killed and another person received life-threatening injuries after an oversize load came off of a trailer in Temple, Texas this weekend.

On Saturday, crews in Temple, about 30 miles south of Waco, were called to State Highway 36, just west of Highway 317.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue

Temple Fire & Rescue crews say a 350,000-pound load had come off of its transport trailer and pinned a vehicle beneath it.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time.

Two were pronounced dead, and a third was flown to the emergency room with life-threatening injuries, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue

Crews worked for over 4 hours to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Authorities said they did not know what the giant piece of equipment was.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue

Officials say the accident is still under investigation.

The stretch of highway was still closed as of Monday morning.