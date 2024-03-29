Celebrate the total solar eclipse in Dallas at these two free events

If you are still deciding where you want to witness the total solar eclipse over Dallas, there are two free options with space still available.

Harold Simmons Park is presenting the Solar Eclipse at the Trinity, and NASA is hosting a viewing at the Cotton Bowl.

The Trinity is perhaps the best, unobstructed view of the Dallas skyline, and the Trinity Park Conservancy knows it will also be a goldmine as long as it is a sunny day on April 8.

The Trinity River at the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge and Felix Lozado Gateway has one of the best views in all of Dallas where nature meets the skyline.

So when it comes to an ideal place to enjoy a total solar eclipse over the city of Dallas, Tony Moore, the CEO of the nonprofit Trinity Park Conservancy and Harold Simmons Park, believes there's no debate.

"Ronald Kirk Bridge is framed by the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, that iconic Calatrava bridge that’s already very Dallas-centric," Moore said. "When you look due east, the skyline frames it really well."

And it’s the best part, especially for people downtown or in West Dallas.

"It's right in your backyard, Dallasites," Moore said. "Parking in Dallas is always a challenge, but we have some spots on a first come first serve from friends. Trinity Grove provided us with parking. Also, school buses are bringing 1,000 students."

And while there may not be plenty of parking, there will be plenty of room to stand and mingle along the pedestrian bridge and even in the floodway.

"The bridge is a half-mile stretch. Plenty of places for viewing," Moore said. "In the floodway, there’s beautiful nature. You can experience it from there. There’s unlimited viewing down in the floodway."

There will also be educational activities and eclipse games from noon until 2 p.m.

And over at the Cotton Bowl, festivities hosted by NASA will get underway much earlier. Gates there will open at 8:30 a.m.

Guests at the Cotton Bowl will include an astronomer and band from the PBS series, ‘Ready, Jet, Go.’

Both the Solar Eclipse at the Trinity and the Sun, Moon and You event at the Cotton Bowl are free, and both are also giving out eclipse glasses while supplies last.

You don't need to register for the Trinity event, but the Cotton Bowl does require registration.

Due to construction, only half of the Cotton Bowl is available. So it is a good idea to get your registration in now. You will also need to enter on the east side at Gate G.

For both events, it's a good idea to arrive early and stay late to avoid traffic.

Sun, Moon and You Registration: fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/sunmoonandyou