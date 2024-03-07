What to look for when buying solar eclipse glasses

April’s total eclipse of the sun will last just less than four minutes and 30 seconds. But eye damage from improper viewing could last a lifetime.

"You certainly don’t want to be in a situation where you’re looking at the eclipse with no eye protection," said Dr. Thomas Naiman from Uptown Vision.

Dr. Naiman said while the sun is no brighter or more intense during the eclipse, people will be prone to look at it more.

"It gives you a false sense of okay. ‘I’m looking at the sun but it’s okay because it’s blocked, so it’s not that big of a deal,’" he said.

In reality, it’s a very big deal for which you need very specialized eye protection. Your sunglasses won’t cut it because they only filter light.

Properly rated eclipse glasses are essential eyewear.

"They will block out a lot of the UV rays because the UV rays are the ones that do damage by going straight to the back of the eye and burn through the fabia causing long-lasting effects," Dr. Naiman said.

The tissue those UV rays will damage atrophies and does not heal.

"Absolutely, there is a chance it’s gonna be life long," the eye doctor said.

It’s why eclipse enthusiasts have been pouring into stores like Jackson’s Home and Garden in Dallas where the prep work to procure eye protection started after selling out during last year’s annular eclipse.

"Like hot cakes. We’re selling about 20 a day," said Kirk French with Jackson’s Home and Garden. "I placed an order for another 100 in December, and it took until late February to get them in. I might be able to get in one more order, but I’m not sure."

From a pair made from cardboard for a couple of bucks to a more permanent plastic pair, each set has one essential element.

A certification stamp with "ISO 12312-2" on the glasses ensures they are properly rated.

Without it, you might see Dr. Naiman after you see the eclipse.

People who wear prescription glasses should wear their eclipse glasses closest to their face with their prescription lenses over them, he added.