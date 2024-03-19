City of Ennis brings in extra resources ahead of April 8 total solar eclipse

Ellis County officials say they expect anywhere from 50,000 to 220,000 people for next month's total solar eclipse.

It's working with partners from surrounding counties and cities to make sure the event is a safe one.

In less than three weeks, Ennis, Texas, will be the center of attention for April 8’s highly anticipated total solar eclipse.

The Ellis County city lies in the direct path of totality, meaning four minutes and 23 seconds of darkness.

Ennis ISD already canceled classes that day.

Hotels have been booked full for months, and merchandise is flying off the shelves.

A watch party hosted by the city of Ennis will be in the historic downtown district. In addition to an increased police presence, private security was also hired.

People will also flock to city parks.

April is already Ennis’ busiest month. The city is known for its famous bluebonnet trail.

"We have additional ambulance services in. We have a helicopter that will be at the hospital, bringing in additional resources to the hospital," explained Ashley Colunga with the city of Ennis.

Tuesday afternoon, Ellis County Emergency Management Coordinator Michaela Sandefer provided an eclipse preps report at the commissioner’s court meeting.

There have been countless meetings from first responders to TxDOT to the National Weather Service.

"Just that we are all on the same page," Sandefer said. "So that when some kind of disaster happens, if it happens, we are already prepared."

A state of emergency in Ellis County hasn’t been declared yet. But as we get closer to April 8, Sandefer says it’s not out of the question.

The county will also monitor the mass number of people the weekend prior and adjust if needed.

Back in Ennis, officials want to ensure traffic control and safety on eclipse day.

Officials have been in contact with other U.S. cities that hosted the 2017 eclipse, like Sweetwater, Tennessee, for any advice.

"They have told us we have done everything right, and we are prepared," Colunga said. "But we will be overwhelmed by people on April 8th."

Ellis County Emergency Management will have a command post at the courthouse in Waxahachie where they can monitor and communicate in real time.

If needed, the county says it also can call on Dallas County or Tarrant County.