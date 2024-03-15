Expand / Collapse search

2024 Eclipse: Where to watch the solar eclipse in Dallas

DALLAS - We’re counting down the days to next month’s Great North American Solar Eclipse.

North Texas is lucky enough to be in the path of totality for the eclipse happening in the afternoon on Monday, April 8.

Solar eclipse

So where do you plan to be that day?

While you can easily step outside and look to the skies with protective eyewear, there are many local events and watch parties.

Check your city’s website. Many cities across Dallas-Fort Worth such as Arlington, Carrollton, Grapevine, McKinney, and Plano are hosting free events in local parks. Some are offering free eclipse glasses and will have family-friendly activities, guest speakers, or food trucks.

Look for a restaurant with an outdoor patio or rooftop bar. Since the moon will begin to cover the soon just after lunchtime, many restaurants with outdoor seating areas are adding eclipse specials to their menus on April 8. For example, HG Sply Co., which has a rooftop patio at its Lower Greenville location, is planning a watch party that will include a DJ and themed cocktails. You’ll probably want to call ahead and make a reservation.

Visit an outdoor stadium or entertainment venue. Grandscape in The Colony will host a party on its Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn. Riders Field in Frisco, home of the RoughRiders, is planning a "Total Eclipse of the Ballpark" event with a live band and team meet and greet. Tickets are required for most of these events.

Book a stay at a local hotel. Many major hotels in North Texas are planning special events on April 8. Places like the Hilton Anatole, Ritz-Carlton Dallas and Westin Dallas Downtown will open up their patios and pools for eclipse viewing with cocktails, appetizers, and live entertainment. But be prepared to call around to get a reservation. Most of the hotels are already full because of the out-of-town guests trying to get in on the action.

Search for a nearby nature center or museum. Plenty of public and nonprofit centers such the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Arboretum, and the Perot Museum are planning special events with eclipse viewing and educational speakers. Many of these events are now sold out, though. Check on their websites for availability or look for a spot at a smaller venue like Samuell Farms in Mesquite or the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Allen.

Study the skies from the closest college campus. You can learn about the eclipse from the experts while watching it on one of North Texas' many college campuses. UT Arlington renovated its planetarium in anticipation of the celestial event and all seven Dallas College campuses are hosting viewing events. Look for the university's events calendar to find events open to the public.

Here are some of the larger events planned in Dallas.

2024 Solar Eclipse Watch Parties in Dallas

Cotton Bowl Stadium

You can catch the total solar eclipse at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

The site is holding a free "Sun, Moon, and You" total solar eclipse event starting at 9 a.m. on April 8.

Attendees will learn how agencies like NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitor the sun.

Famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be a special guest.

Visitors must register in advance to take part.

MORE: fairparktix.com

Perot Museum

The Perot Museum in Dallas will celebrate the total eclipse with a party outside to view it.

The museum is partnering with the Carnegie Institution for Science and will have more than 20 astronomers on hand.

Guests can also enjoy music, food trucks, and STEM games.

Tickets are required.

While supplies last, guests can also pick up free eclipse glasses at the museum from March 9 – 17.

MORE: www.perotmuseum.org/events/great-north-american-eclipse/

Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is planning special events for animal lovers who want to watch the eclipse.

A zoo educator will be there to talk about the rare event and how it affects animals. Visitors will be able to watch how they behave as the sky becomes dark.

The zoo is also offering eclipse-themed food and free eclipse glasses.

There’s no additional charge to visit the zoo on the day of the eclipse but guests are encouraged to purchase tickets for that day in advance.

MORE: dallaszoo.com/dallas-zoo-events/solar-eclipse-at-the-zoo/

Trinity River

The Trinity Park Conservancy is hosting an event on the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge and Felix Lozada Gateway.

Astronomy experts will be on hand to explain the eclipse from a family-focused perspective.

The event will also have games, music, contests, crafts, and more.

Reservations are required. 

The first 3,000 people will receive free eclipse glasses.

MORE: www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-eclipse-at-the-trinity-tickets-861096000317

Frontiers of Flight Museum

The Frontiers of Flight Museum will have a pre-eclipse festival on SUN-DAY, April 7 featuring eclipse experts and activities.

A viewing party with unobstructed views from Dallas Love Field follows on April 8.

Reservations are required for the viewing party.

More: www.flightmuseum.com/total-solar-eclipse-2024/

Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum has a full day of events and activities planned for the eclipse, but tickets are now sold out.

Guests are still invited to participate in the pre-eclipse events from April 6-7.

Those events include a Space Expo, astrophysicist guest speakers, astronaut appearances, and hands-on activities.

MORE: www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/2024-solar-eclipse/

Samuell Farms

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department will host a weekend-long watch party event with overnight camping available at Samuell Farm in Mesquite.

Weekend activities include a drone show, an outdoor movie, a nature photography hike, and mountain biking classes.

Camping prices vary. Day passes are also available.

The first 3,000 children at the event will receive a voucher for a free Raising Cane's kids meal.

MORE: www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/TotalityDallas