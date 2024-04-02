Irving to serve world’s largest Moon Pie during eclipse

The city of Irving is working on serving up the world’s largest edible moon pie during Monday’s solar eclipse.

It weighs about 180 pounds and measures 5 feet in diameter.

The bakers used 64 pounds of marshmallows and 128 eggs to make the classic treat.

It will be served at the Levy Event Plaza off Las Colinas Boulevard.

There will also be live music and free eclipse glasses while supplies last at the event.