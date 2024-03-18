A park in Dallas County will be near the center of totality for next month's total solar eclipse and at the center of a three-day festival.

Samuell Farm, a City of Dallas-owned 400 acre park, is gearing up to be able to accommodate up to 6,000 people for the event.

"A lot of people are coming from California, Florida, Colorado, New York, those are the big hot spots. Other places in Texas too," said Angie Eudy with the City of Dallas.

The park in unincorporated Dallas County is bordered by Mesquite and Sunnyvale.

The land was donated to Dallas by prominent surgeon Dr. William Samuell in 1937, with the stipulation that it remain a public park.

Now, the city wants to make sure the public can use the land to watch the historic total solar eclipse.

"If you can get here before the traffic that would be a big bonus," said Eudy.

But you will have to make a reservation to attend.

Day passes are $5 per person and will include an essential pair of solar eclipse glasses.

While many hotels and campsites in North Texas have already been booked, the City of Dallas says they still have both tent and vehicle sites available.

"There may be a gas shortage in the area, so get here and be here as quickly as you can," Eudy explained. "We will have everything available for what people need."

There will be musical entertainment, bounce houses, speakers and lots of food for a three-day festival, starting April 6 and ending with the eclipse on Monday, April 8.

"We have a load of food trucks, really good ones coming for this event. We have mountain biking, nature photography people can sign up for, fishing. If you don't have your own poles, you can check one out from us," Eudy shared.

Saturday night will feature an outdoor movie and Sunday, a Dallas-themed drone show.

"This is a once in a lifetime event, I won't be around the next time it happens," said Eudy.

You can get day passes and camping sites here.