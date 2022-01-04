KDFW FOX 4 News is your leader for the news and updates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and behind. The FOX 4 Staff brings you the latest on the coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19 mask mandates, Texas abortion laws, Texas elections and politics, the Dallas Police Department, crime and public safety, North Texas Amber Alerts, missing persons cases, ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean's murder trial for the death of Atatiana Jefferson, the Timberview High School shooting, the State Fair of Texas, Texas winter storms, severe weather and much more. We cover the stories that matter most.

Download FOX 4's apps for news, weather and traffic while you are on the go. Follow FOX 4 News on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.