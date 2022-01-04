FOX 4 Staff
The latest from FOX 4 Staff
Three men charged with beating Mesquite gym security guard to death
Investigators say the three men beat a security guard while he was working at Fitness Connection on Town East Boulevard last Saturday. The attack was caught on camera. They have all been charged with murder.
Dallas to delay enforcement of 2 a.m. closing time for sexually oriented businesses
An association of club owners sued the city over its decision to force certain businesses to close after 2 a.m. like other night spots.
Richardson ISD mask mandate set to expire on Friday
Beginning on Monday, face masks will be encouraged but not required for all Richardson ISD students, staff and campus visitors.
Mesquite police chase ends with suspect taken into custody
A Friday afternoon chase involving Mesquite police ended with the suspect being taken into custody.
Luka Doncic not named a starter for 2022 NBA All-Star Game
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has had great numbers when he's been able to play... but not enough to start in the NBA All-Star Game.
Search continues for 14-year-old Garland triple murder suspect
Garland police still haven't found Abel Acosta, the 14-year-old who is accused of killing three other teens at a gas station in December. They've turned to federal authorities for help.
Granbury ISD removes 5 "sexually explicit" books from school libraries
Gov. Abbott's campaign against inappropriate library books prompted the Granbury school district to ban five novels by the same author. They reportedly contain sexually explicit content.
Dallas ISD board honors South Oak Cliff High School football team
Head Coach Jason Todd was honored with a plaque on behalf of the board where he vowed his team would be back in the championship next year.
Dan Quinn staying as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, reports say
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn informed other teams that he will stay with the Cowboys, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
Dallas asks for feedback on building permit delays
The Dallas City Council wants to hear from builders, residents, and business owner about the permit problems they’ve experienced.