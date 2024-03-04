The City of Terrell is one of several in North Texas in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8th.

The city will spend more than 4 minutes in darkness when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely covering the sun.

Terrell is expecting visitors from near and far.

Officials say people from as far away as Canada have reached out to tell them they are headed to Terrell for the big day.

"The more the merrier. We welcome everybody from local people to people from all over the world," said Rebecca Anderson, the director of the Riter C. Hulsey Public Library.

In addition to the events on the day of the eclipse, there will be a pre-eclipse party held on April 7, the day before, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Terrell.

The City of Terrell says the hotels are currently booked up, but they are offering camping and RV parking for people looking to come to the event.

"I think there is going to be so many people in Terrell, I would suggest getting here no later than 10 a.m. Find a spot, find a great place to view a once in a lifetime event," said Sharon Harper, with the Terrell Chamber of Commerce.

Terrell Pre-Eclipse Party

When: April 7, 2024, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Terrell

The event will have live music, including dueling pianos, shopping and a chance to check out the Number 1 British Flying School Museum, which shares a look at the city's connection to aviation history.

Where to watch the eclipse in Terrell, Texas

The Shops at Terrell

When: April 8, 2024

Where: 301 Tanger Drive, Terrell, Tx 75160

The Shops at Terrell will have food truck, face painting, live music, a petting zoo and, importantly, public restrooms and porta-potties. There will be 1,200 spaces available for parking.

Robert Hulsey Public Library

When: April 8, 2024, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 301 N. Rockwall St.

The library will be another great spot to watch the eclipse. There will be an activities fair with food trucks, children's activities and lots of parking.

Poetry Christian School

When: April 8, 2024

Where: 18688 FM 986

The Poetry Christian School will be another place to watch the eclipse. There will be playgrounds and basketball and sand volleyball courts to help pass the time. There will also be music and a playground.