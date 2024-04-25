Trio arrested for ATM thefts in Plano

Plano police captured three men who they said were responsible for several ATM thefts in the city.

Marcel Bechet, Gabriel Diaz-Columna, and Cornelius Washington were arrested early Wednesday morning after officers spotted them trying to burglarize a bank ATM on Coit Road near the President George Bush Turnpike.

Police called them an organized group of ATM thieves.

They said vigilant detectives noticed a recent pattern of suspects targeting ATMs while driving stolen trucks.

So, when burglary detectives and patrol officers saw the group arrive at the bank in a stolen truck on Wednesday, they jumped into action.

The suspects tried to flee but were quickly arrested.

They are now charged with felony theft and could face additional charges related to the stolen truck.

That vehicle is expected to be returned to its owner.