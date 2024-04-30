North Texas' newest lake is now full

The newest lake in North Texas is now full.

The North Texas Municipal Water District announced on Monday that Bois D'Arc Lake in Fannin County reached full capacity after the rain over the weekend.

The district started filling the lake three years ago.

It opened for boating and fishing earlier this month.

The lake adds to the water supply for the North Texas Municipal Water District which provides water to many growing suburbs like Plano, Frisco, Garland, McKinney and Allen.

It's been delivering water to the system since March 2023.

The 16,641-acre lake is the first new major reservoir built in Texas in nearly 30 years, the water district said.