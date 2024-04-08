A once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse will happen in North Texas on Monday afternoon, but viewing conditions will not be ideal.

Even though it may be cloudy, not all hope is lost for people in Dallas-Fort Worth to be able to see the eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Forecast - Dallas-Fort Worth

It is either going to be partly cloudy or mostly cloudy in Dallas-Fort Worth depending on where you live.

"There will be places that have more sun. There will be places that have more clouds," said FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews.

Low clouds will form south of the Metroplex and lift into the region throughout the day.

The first people to see the low clouds will be locations to the south and east.

The eclipse begins for most of North Texas around 12:20 p.m., with its peak at 1:40 p.m. in Dallas.

The partial eclipse will then last until just after 3 p.m.

Related article

"I am hoping, I've got my fingers crossed, that we at least get some breaks in the cloud cover as we get toward the eclipse time at 1:40," said Andrews.

There will be high clouds for much of the area, but the thin clouds will still allow for the eclipse to be seen.

"Are you going to get the perfect, perfect conditions? No, but I think a lot of us will at least get to see a good chunk of the eclipse," said Andrews.

By about 3 p.m. there's a chance some of the low clouds will scatter out to give a better view.

Tuesday Severe Weather: Large hail, High wind chances

After the eclipse, we will be watching for potential severe weather.

A slow-moving storm from the desert southwest will make its way into North Texas later in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has put North Texas into a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather, depending on where you live. That's a 2 and a 3 on its scale from 1 to 5.

The DFW Metroplex to the west has the highest chance of severe weather.

The severe storms bring a risk of high winds, hail and even the possibility of tornadoes to the east.

The first wave storms are expected between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Then second wave of storms from 10 p.m. to the early morning hours of Tuesday that could also bring risk of severe weather.

Again, the biggest risk will be heavy rain, hail and a shot at an isolated tornado.

7-Day Forecast

The wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday with a 70 percent shot at rain.

After that, the rain chances move out of our area and temperatures will climb throughout the week.