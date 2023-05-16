Post Malone tour coming to Dallas this summer

North Texas-raised singer Post Malone will be making a stop in Dallas on his new tour.

Posty announced the ‘If Y’all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' tour on Tuesday.

It includes a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on August 5.

He will also make a stop in Houston on August 8.

"Help me put a baby through college, and come on out," he said in a post on Instagram.

The Grapevine-living, Cowboys-loving singer's tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

Like most artists these days, there is also an opportunity to buy presale tickets. Those tickets go on sale on Wednesday morning.

UPCOMING SHOWS IN NORTH TEXAS:

Post Malone's new album ‘Austin’ is expected to drop on July 28. His new single from the album is expected to be released later this week.