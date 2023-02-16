Depeche Mode adds Dallas to new leg of tour
DALLAS - Add another big concert to the list, Depeche Mode is coming to Dallas this fall.
The band announced a new leg of its Memento Mori Tour on Thursday, with 29 new cities added.
SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode attends the 73rd Sanremo Music Festival 2023 at Teatro Ariston on February 11, 2023 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: February 17-19
The World Tour will come to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 1.
Dallas is one of three stops in Texas for the duo.
Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour coming to Dickies Arena
On Sept. 29 they will perform in Austin and on Oct. 4 there will be a show in Houston.
Depeche Mode 2023 World Tour
03-23 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
03-25 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
03-28 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
03-30 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
04-02 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
04-05 Chicago, IL - United Center
04-07 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
04-09 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
04-12 Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell
04-14 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
05-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
05-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
05-20 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05-23 Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
05-26 Leipzig, Germany - Leipziger Festwiese
05-28 Bratislava, Slovakia - Národný Futbalový Štadión
05-31 Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
06-02 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival
06-04 Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
06-06 Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
06-09 Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival
06-11 Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
06-14 Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle
06-17 London, England - Twickenham Stadium
06-20 Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
06-22 Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy
06-24 Paris, France - Stade de France
06-27 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
06-29 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
07-01 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
07-04 Bordeaux, France - Matmut Atlantique
07-07 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
07-09 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
07-12 Rome, Italy - Stadio Olympico
07-14 Milan, Italy - San Siro
07-16 Bologna, Italy - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07-21 Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
07-23 Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb
07-26 Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională
07-28 Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
07-30 Prague, Czechia - Letňany Airport
08-02 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
08-04 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
08-06 Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinna Lauluväljak
08-08 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemen Puisto
08-11 Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
09-21 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
09-29 Austin, TX - Moody Center
10-01 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10-04 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10-07 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
10-10 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
10-12 Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
10-19 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10-21 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10-23 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
10-25 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10-28 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10-31 Boston, MA - TD Garden
11-03 Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell
11-05 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
11-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11-10 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11-13 Chicago, IL - United Center
11-16 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11-18 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
11-21 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
11-26 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11-28 Portland, OR - Moda Center
12-01 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
12-03 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
12-06 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12-10 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
12-15 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena